'Glass' Trailer Sees M. Night Shyamalan Shattering The Marvel, DC Mold

After 18 years, the “Unbreakable” gang is back to break the superhero status quo.

On Friday, the trailer for the alt-superhero sequel “Glass” hit the internet, and it has left us all shattered ― in a good way. “Glass” reunites Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis, the villain and hero of the original M. Night Shyamalan-directed film, respectively, and it adds James McAvoy from 2016′s “Split.”

Shyamalan also wrote and directed “Spilt,” a seemingly unrelated film about a man with 24 different personalities. But when Bruce Willis’ character from “Unbreakable” made a cameo at the end ― tada! ― a superhero franchise was born.

From the trailer, “Glass” explores Jackson, Willis and McAvoy’s characters further and dives into the psychological phenomenon of people believing they are superheroes.