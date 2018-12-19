Macaulay Culkin Releases Hilarious 'Home Alone'-Inspired Ad And Twitter Goes Wild

Kevin! Look what you’ve done to the internet!

In a new ad for Google, Macaulay Culkin relives his most famous scenes as Kevin McCallister from the classic Christmas film, “Home Alone,” with an updated twist.

Though Culkin himself is 38, this minute-long clip will make everyone feel like a kid again, from the second he walks down the stairs and says “Mom?” to an empty house.

All the filthy animals on social media loved seeing what older Kevin (who now apparently has an ailing back) was up to.

Most responded to Culkin’s tweet about the ad with sheer glee and lots of great “Home Alone” references:

And as many pointed out, Kev finally got to eat his mac and cheese.

Culkin said going back to shoot the scenes was “interesting” in a behind-the-scenes interview that Google also released. That video interview shows side-by-side clips from the original movie along with the new ad.

“They did a very good job on the set decoration and the props and all the shots were really spot on,” he said.

Though Culkin was game to do a short remake of the film’s most iconic moments (and he’s done a funny spin on the role before for his web series), the actor seems a little bit over his iconic character ― especially around the holidays.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres this year, Culkin said that he hasn’t watched the film since he did the taping of a DVD commentary track to commemorate the movie’s 15th-anniversary edition. And no, he won’t do the famous aftershave face anymore.

“I’ve been there, done that already. I’m 37, OK? OK, Mom?” he joked with DeGeneres. And don’t expect to see him out and about around Christmastime either.