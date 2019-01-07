Macaulay Culkin Hilariously Trolls Brother Kieran Culkin At The 2019 Golden Globes

Macaulay Culkin wasn’t at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, but he definitely made his presence known on Twitter.

The “Home Alone” star expertly trolled his brother, Kieran, who was nominated for Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for TV, for his role in the HBO show “Succession.”

Culkin, 38, pretended to act surprised that his younger brother attended the awards show, and later called him “so handsome” on the red carpet.

Oh shit! My brother is at the Golden Globes?! That is so cool! #GoldenGlobes — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 6, 2019

My brother looks so handsome at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/drWsLlslLh — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Culkin poked fun at catching Kieran on television, barely visible in the background behind actor Henry Winkler. Culkin made sure to post a blurry shot of his brother for all to see:

Oh my god, there he is! Hi, bro! pic.twitter.com/1Y3iG18bIz — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

After joking about Kieran’s seats at the awards show, Macaulay feigned shock that his brother was actually nominated for an award.

“HOLY SHIT KIERAN IS NOMINATED??? WHAT IS SUCCESSION?!” Culkin tweeted.

“Man, I should really answer his calls more often,” the actor joked. “Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year.”

HOLY SHIT KIERAN IS NOMINATED???



WHAT IS SUCCESSION?!



Man, I should really answer his calls more often. Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year. #GoldenGlobes — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Kieran didn’t end up winning, but Macaulay seemed more upset for another disappointed actor in his brother’s category.

“This show is rigged!!! I was totally pulling for Winkler,” the star joked.

This show is rigged!!! I was totally pulling for Winkler. #GoldenGlobes



(No one tell Keiran he didn't win) — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

And after the award was presented in his brother’s category, Macaulay decided he’d had enough of the Golden Globes and changed the channel to “Alvin and the Chipmunks” on Nickelodeon.

Though Macaulay himself isn’t up for any awards this season, “Home Alone” fans recently went wild for the actor’s portrayal of an older Kevin McCallister in a new Google ad.