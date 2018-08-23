A stunt coordinator on the TV show “MacGyver” suffered serious injuries on the set, CBS Television Studios said Wednesday.

Justin Sundquist was performing a stunt when he fell from a moving vehicle, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a person close to the studio. Sundquist sustained a head injury and was placed in a medically induced coma.

“The production team is cooperating with the authorities investigating the accident, and our primary concern at this time is Justin’s health and well-being,” CBS Television Studios said in a statement.

Production on “MacGyver” was not interrupted due to the accident, Deadline Hollywood reported.

Last year, Sundquist sued CBS, contending that he was hit by a car while doing a stunt on “Hawaii Five-0” that was the result of a “series of reckless, negligent mishaps,” including “a rushed, hectic set,” “lack of safety meeting and clear safety instructions” and “turning a blind eye to controlled substance abuse by key safety personnel,” per Deadline Hollywood.

Sundquist claimed that on the morning of that accident, “a key personnel who had safety responsibilities was under the influence of narcotic controlled substances, which caused and/or contributed to Mr. Sundquist’s injuries and damages.” The suit added that the unidentified individual “enticed certain stunt performers with a quid pro quo — if they supplied him with pills, he supplied them with work.”