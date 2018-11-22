Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Features Same-Sex Kiss In Historic Moment

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade just broadcast what is believed to be its first kiss between a same-sex couple.

Amid the big balloons and floats during Thursday’s famous New York City parade, actresses Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla kissed on a live NBC broadcast during a performance of the new Broadway musical “The Prom.” The moment is thought to be the first lesbian kiss to be captured on the holiday’s nationally televised event.

“The Prom” opened on Broadway this month and tells the story of a gay girl in a rural town in Indiana who is barred from taking her girlfriend to prom. When a few famous actors from New York City hear of the trouble, they travel to Indiana to support the young couple.

The kiss brought both positive and negative reactions from viewers on Twitter.

“Thanks to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade folks who did that open gay kiss,” one Twitter user said. “We are normal everyday folks who want to be accepted.”

Another supporter wrote, “I finally live in a world where national TV isn’t ashamed to show this on a [widely] broadcasted event.”

One critic added his thoughts on Twitter, writing, “Why do these networks feel the need to make sure they show their support for the gay community. Not something kids need to see.”

Wait, that performance of The Prom — was that the first time a kiss between two women aired during the #MacysParade?!?!



If so, YES YES YES! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🙏🙏🙏 — Melissa Radzimski (@melissaradz) November 22, 2018

Two girls. Just kissed. On live TV. On the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. I suddenly cried. Lovely. Thanks given to @ThePromMusical. (& Macy’s/NBC.) & lesbians everywhere. & turkeys. For their sacrifice. But esp. @ThePromMusical. — Tina Landau (@TinaLandau) November 22, 2018

so uhhhh can we just talk about the fact there was a queer kiss on live tv during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? my gay ass is LIVING — Melanie 💫 (@melanie___anne) November 22, 2018

Thanks to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade folks who did that open gay kiss. We are normal everyday folks who want to be accepted. 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩🌈💕 — Sommer Shade (@sommershade) November 22, 2018

The #macysthanksgivingdayparade just showed two girls kissing during Broadway showcase performance of The Prom.



You know - I'm thankful for #20gayteen. I finally live in a world where national TV isn't ashamed to show this on a wildly broadcasted event. #representationmatters pic.twitter.com/t6oI2a8nzN — Leesah (@pumpkindino) November 22, 2018

good fucking morning there was a girl + girl gay kiss on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and I am alive and thriving — ℭ𝔩𝔬𝔲𝔱 𝔇𝔯𝔞𝔠𝔲𝔩𝔞 (@DevinWynters) November 22, 2018

macys parade def just broadcasted a f/f kiss at 9am on Thanksgiving morning so hey: my day is going pretty well! were eatin good today gays — 🏳️‍🌈Lofi Hip Hop Hez (@1800HEZ) November 22, 2018

two women just kissed in a performance at the macys thanksgiving day parade this is LITERALLY a win for the gays oh my god — daniel 🚀💫 ebg (@vernsbf) November 22, 2018

.@ThePromMusical I love you! What a lesson you just taught the country on the @Macys thanksgiving parade! ❤️💛💜🧡💚💙 — Caissie Levy (@CaissieLevy) November 22, 2018