Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Features Same-Sex Kiss In Historic Moment

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade just broadcast what is believed to be its first kiss between a same-sex couple.
Amid the big balloons and floats during Thursday’s famous New York City parade, actresses Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla kissed on a live NBC broadcast during a performance of the new Broadway musical “The Prom.” The moment is thought to be the first lesbian kiss to be captured on the holiday’s nationally televised event.
“The Prom” opened on Broadway this month and tells the story of a gay girl in a rural town in Indiana who is barred from taking her girlfriend to prom. When a few famous actors from New York City hear of the trouble, they travel to Indiana to support the young couple.
The kiss brought both positive and negative reactions from viewers on Twitter.
“Thanks to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade folks who did that open gay kiss,” one Twitter user said. “We are normal everyday folks who want to be accepted.”
Another supporter wrote, “I finally live in a world where national TV isn’t ashamed to show this on a [widely] broadcasted event.”
One critic added his thoughts on Twitter, writing, “Why do these networks feel the need to make sure they show their support for the gay community. Not something kids need to see.”
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated incorrectly that the characters of the actors in the show are from Los Angeles. The characters are from New York City.