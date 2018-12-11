Mad Magazine Goes For Madly Hilarious In New Book Bashing Trump Era

Mad magazine plans to launch another book compiling its withering spoofs on President Donald Trump and his administration: Mad About the Trump Era (er, Error).”

The book — a sequel to last year’s Mad About Trump: A Brilliant Look at Our Brainless President — gathers more of the best skewering of No. 45 from the pages of the satirical magazine.

The technicolor cover by Mark Frederickson, borrowing from a 1960s Coppertone ad, reveals Trump at the beach doggedly gripping the back of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s swim brief in his teeth. Putin’s tan line is showing — along with a tattoo of Mad magazine’s mascot, Alfred E. Neuman, who doesn’t seem to be worried. The cover promises “sunny humor for stormy weather.”

The book will feature parodies from reader favorites, including Al Jaffee, Tom Richmond and Gideon Kendall, who take on “witch hunts,” Trump’s “space force” scheme and his “rocket man” nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Donald Trump has committed to a $750 billion defense budget. We assume he’s talking about his legal defense! — MAD Magazine (@MADmagazine) December 11, 2018

A more somber, particularly affecting work is a homage to Edward Gorey’s macabre 1963 alphabet book, “The Ghashlycrumb Tinies,” in which 26 children for each letter die in a different manner. The new take in Mad About the Trump Era” is the “Ghastlygun Tinies,” in which Death is armed with an automatic rifle.