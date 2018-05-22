Maddie Poppe Wins 'American Idol' After Runner-Up Reveals They're Dating

Maddie Poppe won “American Idol” Monday ― and also triumphed in romance.

Before she was named the champion in the rebooted singing competition, runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson announced that he and Poppe were an item.

“Well, Maddie is my pal and I’ve known her since the beginning of Hollywood week,” Hutchinson said. “And she actually happens to be my girlfriend.”

Bombshell.

Judge Katy Perry spun a few revolutions in her chair at the news, People reported.

The evening got even more cozy when the two performed Israel Kamakawiwo’ole’s version of “Over the Rainbow” and “What A Wonderful World” together, and received a surprise trip to a resort in Hawaii.

Before the results were announced, Hutchinson said he couldn’t lose. “When I looked over at Maddie I was like, ‘I win either way,’” he said in the clip at the top.

MY GIRLFRIEND WON AMERICAN IDOL!!! No one deserved it more than you babe. I am honored to know you and even more honored to call you mine. Don’t forget about me. I love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S0g73ZIyfP — Caleb Lee Hutchinson (@calebleemusic) May 22, 2018

Poppe, who’s from Iowa, consistently impressed during the reboot’s run by performing such classics as “Homeward Bound” and “Nothing Compares 2 U.”