Watch Madea's Final Film Appearance In Tyler Perry's 'Funeral' Trailer

Madea’s film farewell promises to be so raucous it could raise the dead.

A few days after Tyler Perry announced he was retiring his feisty grandma alter ego, a trailer for her last movie dropped.

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral” features Madea unexpectedly coordinating a funeral that could “reveal sordid family secrets,” according to Lionsgate.

The clip shows her definitely in charge. “I knows about funerals,” she declares. “I done buried a lot of men. A lot of ’em.”

Another scene shows a corpse with an apparent erection. Someone must be looking forward to the afterlife.

Watch the trailer below.

Perry said in a radio interview on Monday that it was time to say goodbye to Madea. “It’s time for me to kill that old bitch,” he said.

The entertainment mogul said he actually shot the film two years ago, but it will be Madea’s final bow on the big screen. Perry is also planning a farewell stage tour with Madea next year.