Former secretary of state Madeleine Albright delivered a scathing hit-and-run Twitter attack on Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) for the House Intelligence Committee memo he orchestrated slamming the FBI investigation of a one-time member of Donald Trump’s campaign.

The memo, released Friday, claimed that the FBI obtained a warrant to monitor Carter Page without informing the Foreign Intelligence Service Court that the bureau’s request was based on Trump opposition research gathered for the Democrats. House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. dam Schiff (D-California) and other sources said the court was aware of the context of the information and the memo has been criticized as inaccurate and misleading.

Albright, who became the nation’s first-ever female secretary of state in the Clinton administration, is currently a professor at Georgetown University. Based on her teaching principles to those aiming for jobs in the government, Albright said she’d “have to give” Nunes an “F” for his failure to be “compelling, accurate and unbiased.” She quipped that she hoped voters will “do the same in November.”

It’s a good thing Devin Nunes is not taking my course on national security decision making. I expect my students’ written work to be compelling, accurate, and unbiased. By those standards, I would have to give him an F. Let’s hope his constituents do the same in November. — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) February 3, 2018

Nunes has become the man of the hour on Twitter, most notably for being the brunt of an overwhelming number of #YoMemo and #YoMemo Jokes that take jabs at the “weak” and “so dumb” dud memo.

Yo memo so pro-Russia, Sara Palin can see it from her backyard#YoMemoJokes — Andreza (@santiagodeda) February 3, 2018

Yo’ memo is so unqualified, Trump made it a cabinet member. #YoMemoJokes — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 3, 2018

A brand new Twitter site falsely purports to be from “Devin Nunes’ Mom,” whose profile says: “I’m so, so sorry.” One tweet boasts about the beautiful petunias on her lawn, which features a campaign sign from Nunes’ Democratic opponent, Andrew Janz.