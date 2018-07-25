The list of items to shop at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale goes on and on. From July 20 to Aug. 5, Nordstrom is offering deep discounts on just about everything from fall jackets and to breezy wrap dresses that will get you ready for fall sooner rather than later.

If you’re a fan of Madewell and their quality materials and effortless style, but hate dishing out full-price for their denim and leather essentials, take advantage of all of the Madewell finds you can scoop up from Nordstrom’s sale racks right now. We’re talking high-waist jeans, leather bucket bags, ankle booties and more.

Some of the items are part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale and others look to be part of a semi-annual clearing of the racks. Either way, the discounts are up to 50 percent off on a brand that rarely goes on sale.

Check out our favorite Madewell sale picks from Nordstrom below: