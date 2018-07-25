HUFFPOST FINDS
07/25/2018 12:52 pm ET

9 Never-On-Sale Madewell Finds To Get During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Madewell jeans, bags and boots up to 50 percent off.
headshot
By Katelyn Mullen

The list of items to shop at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale goes on and on. From July 20 to Aug. 5, Nordstrom is offering deep discounts on just about everything from fall jackets and to breezy wrap dresses that will get you ready for fall sooner rather than later.

If you’re a fan of Madewell and their quality materials and effortless style, but hate dishing out full-price for their denim and leather essentials, take advantage of all of the Madewell finds you can scoop up from Nordstrom’s sale racks right now. We’re talking high-waist jeans, leather bucket bags, ankle booties and more.

Some of the items are part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale and others look to be part of a semi-annual clearing of the racks. Either way, the discounts are up to 50 percent off on a brand that rarely goes on sale. 

Check out our favorite Madewell sale picks from Nordstrom below

  • 1 High Waist Step Hem Skinny Jeans | MADEWELL
    <strong>Sale</strong>: $79.99 - 40% off<br><strong>Original</strong>:&nbsp;$135.00<br><strong>Sizes</strong>:&nbsp;23 short -
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $79.99 - 40% off
    Original: $135.00
    Sizes: 23 short - 32 short

    Get it here.
  • 2 Lafayette Leather Bucket Bag | MADEWELL
    <strong>Sale</strong>: $129.90<br><strong>Original</strong>: $198.00<br><br><a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/madewell-la
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $129.90
    Original: $198.00

    Get it here.
  • 3 Pieced Denim A-Line Miniskirt | MADEWELL
    <strong>Sale</strong>: $59.99 - 30% off<br><strong>Original</strong>:&nbsp;$88.00<br><strong>Sizes</strong>: 23 - 32<br><br><
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $59.99 - 30% off
    Original: $88.00
    Sizes: 23 - 32

    Get it here.
  • 4 Halfmoon Fringe Earrings | MADEWELL
    <strong>Sale</strong>: $21.90<br><strong>Original</strong>:&nbsp;$34.00<br><br><a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/madewell
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $21.90
    Original: $34.00

    Get it here.
  • 5 Embroidered Island Tank | MADEWELL
    <strong>Sale</strong>: $38.49 - 50% off<br><strong>Original</strong>:&nbsp;$79.50<br><strong>Sizes</strong>:&nbsp;XXS - XXL<b
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $38.49 - 50% off
    Original: $79.50
    Sizes: XXS - XXL

    Get it here
  • 6 Silk Wrap Camisole Top | MADEWELL
    <strong>Sale</strong>: $41.99 - 50% off<br><strong>Original</strong>:&nbsp;$88.00<br><strong>Sizes</strong>:&nbsp;00 - 16<br>
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $41.99 - 50% off
    Original: $88.00
    Sizes: 00 - 16

    Get it here.
  • 7 The Bonham Bootie | MADEWELL
    <strong>Sale</strong>:&nbsp;$129.90<br><strong>Original</strong>:&nbsp;$198.00<br><strong>Sizes</strong>:&nbsp;5&nbsp;- 11<br
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $129.90
    Original: $198.00
    Sizes: 5 - 11

    Get it here
  • 8 Daphne Stripe Button Back Dress | MADEWELL
    <strong>Sale</strong>:&nbsp;$59.99 - 35% off<br><strong>Original</strong>:&nbsp;$98.00<br><strong>Sizes</strong>:&nbsp;S, L,
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $59.99 - 35% off
    Original: $98.00
    Sizes: S, L, XL
  • 9 Somerset Canvas Backpack | MADEWELL
    <strong>Sale</strong>: $49.99 - 35% off<br><strong>Original</strong>: $78.00<br><br><a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/mad
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $49.99 - 35% off
    Original: $78.00

    Get it here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...
headshot
Katelyn Mullen
Director of Content Strategy, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Style Shoppable Nordstrom J.Crew
9 Never-On-Sale Madewell Finds To Get During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
CONVERSATIONS