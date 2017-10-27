Madison Square Garden Screws Ticket Holders Big Time

The Synergy Forum, a two-day global conference being held at the Theater at Madison Square Garden and featuring such luminaries as Sir Richard Branson, former GE chairman Jack Welch, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Welch, and actress/philanthropist Robin Wright, which bills itself as “A Master Class in Disruption,” found its attendees being disrupted by a horrifically bad move by MSG management.

Aimed at forming a global conscience of CEO’s and executives committed to clean/green energy solutions, as well as creating a better workplace environment across the board, the event was thrown out of whack before it even began, as thousands of ticket holders, most of whom paid a thousand dollars or more for a seat, were unexpectedly forced to wait in line for up to an hour and a half in order to be re-ticketed due to a few rows being removed in the Theater.

Several friends in attendance expressed their fury to me in a barrage of texts, as they encountered one ridiculous situation after another. And, after waiting an hour and a half to get inside, and being forced to dump their Starbucks at the entrance, as well as missing the opening of the conference, they arrived to find people already sitting in their seats. At which point the ushers told them to “Just sit anywhere.”

Apparently, in spite of all the advances made re: the world of instant communication, none of the ticket holders were alerted to this issue, beforehand, by the Garden management or Forum organizers. No emails the night before, no texts were sent, no weather balloons or calls went out. The only reference I could find which eluded to any issue was a simple, misleading, and drastically understated statement on the Forum’s Twitter feed stating attendees should “get there early” as the auditorium configuration had been “updated.” Nowhere did it mention they would have to wait online for over an hour and be reticketed.

Aside from the fact this is your standard management failure of epic proportion, one that even first year biz school students at community college could have gotten to run smoother, to think MSG management thought nothing of disrupting thousands of attendees just to move a few chairs around, shows how much improvement is still needed in making basic managerial decisions at not only one of the world’s preeminent venues, but also by folks claiming to be leaders in global initiatives. Seriously, you’ve organized an event featuring over a dozen of the world’s top thinkers, yet you can’t figure out how to send an email with a status update the night before that takes the time to spell out what type of inconvenience ticket holders may face?

Both the Forum organizers, as well as The Garden, should pay very close attention to the speakers over the next days, as they seem to be in need of this seminar the most.