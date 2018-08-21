The woman who sang “Justify My Love” now is attempting to justify her much-maligned tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night.
Madonna’s speech about the Queen of Soul has been widely criticized because it focused on herself with just a bare mention of Franklin.
In an Instagram post featuring the Material Girl with Camila Cabello, who won the night’s Video of the Year award, the singer claimed it was all a big misunderstanding — she never intended to honor the Queen of Soul in the first place.
Here’s the key part of the post, which Madonna shared on Tuesday.
And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way.
I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment.
Madonna then blamed the reaction to her self-involved speech to, well, everyone else.
“Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge,” she wrote, before paying a cursory tribute to Franklin. “I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. 🙏🏼.”
The complete post appears below.