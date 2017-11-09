Watch 'Drag Race' Star Milk Channel Madonna In Iconic Ad For Pop Star's New Skincare Line

Who’s that girl? It’s Madonna... or is it?

“Over the years I’ve had the opportunity to embody many personas ― to express myself but remain myself,” Madonna purrs in a voice-over before daring viewers to “take a deeper look” and ultimately declaring that she wants to start a “revolution of being who you are.”

The irony? The star of the video is actually “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fave Milk, who pulls off a stunningly convincing impersonation of the queen of pop.

“From having my makeup done by Aaron Henrikson, to my hair, to secretly getting to try on the original Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra, shooting the MDNA SKIN campaign video was surreal,” Milk said in a press release sent to HuffPost. “To be a part of this, for someone who has always epitomized the ideals of being different and unique, was a dream come true.”