“Magnum P.I.” was rebooted, but the lead actor’s pornstache was not.

A trailer released Wednesday shows Jay Hernandez, who will play the title role made famous by Tom Selleck in the ’80s series, sporting some facial hair. But it’s nothing like the hirsute caterpillar that covered Selleck’s upper lip.

The new Magnum appears to still love revving up his red Ferrari and courting danger in Hawaii ― but doesn’t seem keen on 21st-century ride-sharing.

After his Ferrari gets wrecked in the preview, he says he needs a car.

To which the new Higgins (British actress Perdita Weeks) replies, “Call an Uber.”

“What am I, 19?” the PI fires back.

“Magnum P.I.” is slated for Mondays on CBS’ fall schedule.