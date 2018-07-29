Yemeni American Commits Suicide After Trump Travel Ban Bars His Family

The littlest stress victims include children who were separated from families under Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy instituted in the spring. Though Health and Human Services reunited 1,800 children with their families by a court-ordered deadline Thursday, 711 remain stranded in the U.S. system. Efficient reunifications were thwarted by shockingly shoddy record-keeping and the deportation of more than 400 parents while their children continued to be held in shelters, The Washington Post reported.

“The government is at fault for losing several hundred parents in the process and that’s where we go next,” said U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw on Thursday.

Sabraw, who had ordered the reunifications, said that “what was lost” in the government’s process “was the family: The parents didn’t know where the children were, and the children didn’t know where the parents were. And the government didn’t know either.”

On Friday a 15-year-old Honduran girl fled from an immigrant detention center in Florida, where she had been held for three weeks, The Post reported. She crouched out of sight in an auto shop in Homestead, distraught and crying. The owner — a Cuban immigrant who said he supports Trump’s tough immigration polices but not family separations — eventually flagged down a circling police van, and the unidentified girl was placed in handcuffs and taken back to the center.