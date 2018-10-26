Pipe Bomb Suspect's Van Covered With Pro-Trump Messages

The package addressed to Brennan was sent to CNN’s New York City bureau, prompting the newsroom to evacuate Wednesday.

Two additional packages were discovered on Friday before Sayoc’s arrest ― one addressed to Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and the other to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

For the return address, the packages listed the Florida office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), a former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh baselessly argued that a Democrat must have sent the bombs because, he claimed, “Republicans just don’t do this sort of thing.”

Lou Dobbs, a Fox Business host and Trump confidant, called the bombs “fake” on Thursday. Conservative pundit Ann Coulter called the packages a “liberal tactic.”

Trump appeared to question the validity of the plot by putting the word “bomb” in quotes in a tweet on Friday.