Maine To Offer A Nonbinary Gender Option On Driver's Licenses

Maine residents who don’t identify as male or female will soon be able to choose a third gender option on their driver’s licenses.

The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced on Monday that the state plans to offer a nonbinary gender option ― or “X” ― in addition to the “male” and “female” options on all driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Residents who wish to apply for a nonbinary gender option can fill out a one-page form, and Maine’s BMV will provide a sticker to put on the license that reads “Gender has been changed to X ― Non-binary.” The stickers will be phased out after the next license redesigns, which are set for July 2019.

Residents will not have to pay a fee for nonbinary sticker requests, the Maine BMV said.