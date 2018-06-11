Maine To Offer A Nonbinary Gender Option On Driver's Licenses

Maine residents who don’t identify as male or female will soon be able to choose a third gender option on their driver’s licenses.
The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced on Monday that the state plans to offer a nonbinary gender option ― or “X” ― in addition to the “male” and “female” options on all driver’s licenses and identification cards.
Residents who wish to apply for a nonbinary gender option can fill out a one-page form, and Maine’s BMV will provide a sticker to put on the license that reads “Gender has been changed to X ― Non-binary.” The stickers will be phased out after the next license redesigns, which are set for July 2019.
Residents will not have to pay a fee for nonbinary sticker requests, the Maine BMV said.
Oregon, California and Washington state offer a third gender option on birth certificates. Washington, D.C., also offers a third gender option on driver’s licenses. Most recently, New York City’s council announced an upcoming proposal to offer “X” as a gender category for people who don’t identify as female or male.