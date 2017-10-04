Makeup Hacks And Tips Everyone Should Know

Celebrities like Rihanna and Gigi Hadid have proven that black is one of the best accessories for a night out, while photos on Pinterest are constantly inspiring us to incorporate the shocking shade into our beauty routines. So do you think you’re ready to rock the darkest hue out there? We interviewed HuffPost Live makeup artist Kari Bauce for tips on getting the perfect black lip look, no matter the occasion. And if you’re skeptical about black lipstick, we’ve got you covered with some alternative shades and finishes that’ll give off the same goth glam vibes.