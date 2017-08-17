Malala Confirms She's Going To Oxford This Fall

Pakistani female-education campaigner Malala Yousafzai is headed to Oxford University to study philosophy, politics and economics, or PPE, this fall, she confirmed Thursday on Twitter.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner and students across the U.K. collected their A-level exam results on Thursday, which determine where they ultimately continue their studies after high school.
Rumors about Yousafzai’s attendance at Oxford began to swirl earlier this year when she confirmed to Teen Vogue in an April interview that she had applied to PPE programs in the U.K. Pakistan’s former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, one of Yousafzai’s role models, completed a degree in PPE at Oxford.
University life will undoubtedly represent somewhat of a lifestyle change for the 20-year-old, who has juggled school and activist responsibilities for several years. She’s already made the most of her remaining free time, though. She devoted her summer before college to meeting with young women across the Middle East, Africa and Latin America as part of her Girl Power Trip.
In her teens, Yousafzai blogged about life under the Taliban while living in Pakistan. She rose to international prominence in 2012 after she was shot in the head by the Taliban, who opposed female education efforts, on her way home from school. She was flown to the U.K. for medical treatment, where she’s lived ever since. She used her struggle as an opportunity to fight for female education worldwide.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated that Benazir Bhutto was the former president of Pakistan. It’s since been corrected to reflect that she was the prime minister.