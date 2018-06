A fawn collapsed in fear in the middle of a road in Port Orchard, Washington, last week as a car approached.

The “baby dropped down right in the middle of the road,” motorist Jessie Larson told USA Today. “I honked once to see if she would move, but she was too scared.”

Larson told Storyful she then cut the engine to reassure the mother deer, who returned and nudged the little fawn.

The two then trotted off together.