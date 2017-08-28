Now that’s the catch of the day.
Watch a determined man snare a fish that swam into the living room of a Houston home flooded by Harvey.
In a viral video posted on Facebook over the weekend by Viviana Saldana, the man comically dives a few times and comes up empty. Then he falls to his knees to grab the catch.
Given the fish hanging on the wall in the clip, this guy perhaps liked fishing already. Now he’ll have a fish story for the ages.
“Why go out looking for food when the food is coming to our living room?” Viviana Saldana wrote in the post.
