Man Being Pursued By Baby Squirrel Calls Police For Help

A man in Germany may not have been in danger when he called the cops on a baby squirrel chasing him, but it all worked out for the best for the furry suspect.

Emergency services in the city of Karlsruhe got a call Thursday from a man panicked that the tiny animal wouldn’t stop following him around, The Guardian reported. Police arrived at the scene, where the squirrel ultimately ended the pursuit by lying down and going to sleep.

It turned out that the squirrel was the one who actually needed help, police said.

“It often happens that squirrels which have lost their mothers look for a replacement and then focus their efforts on one person,” police spokeswoman Christina Krenz told The Guardian.

Karlsruhe Police The squirrel, resting comfortably after its apparent reign of terror.

The squirrel, now named Karl-Friedrich, is in the care of an animal rescue center. Karlsruhe police posted a statement on Facebook about the critter, including several adorable photos. The department wished Karl-Friedrich the best.

Karlsruhe Police Karl-Friedrich is now in the care of an animal rescue center.

The baby squirrel chase is the second police-involved squirrel incident to make international headlines this summer. Last month, a London woman called police after she heard loud noises in her home and suspected a burglar. The intruder turned out to be a “rogue squirrel,” according to law enforcement.