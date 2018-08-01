RELATIONSHIPS
08/01/2018 06:19 pm ET

This Man Thought He Could Propose To Minnie Mouse Right In Front Of Mickey

Of course Goofy rushed over to see the drama.
headshot
By Brittany Wong

Mickey Mouse better watch out, or someone is going to steal his girl. 

On Sunday, Twitter user Nai Sandoval tweeted a hilarious video of her friend meeting Minnie Mouse during a visit to Walt Disney World in Florida.

It was your run-of-the-mill meet-and-greet at Epcot until 21-year-old Johnny Jean had the audacity to propose marriage to Minnie, right in front of Mickey Mouse. Take a look: 

Even Mickey’s boy Goofy was shook. 

Let’s zoom in on Mickey for a moment: 

The face you make when he steals your girl right in front of you.&nbsp;
Twitter
The face you make when he steals your girl right in front of you. 

The House of Mouse will never be the same.  

Twitter, of course, ate up the interaction. So far, the tweet has 179,000 “likes” and a lot of hilarious responses. 

Jean told HuffPost he got photos with Mickey and Goofy first, then figured he’d do something a little different with Minnie. He never expected the characters to bring so much drama. 

“When I saw Mickey come over, I was super shocked, but it made it so much funnier,” he said. “And my friend Anna’s reaction standing next to him definitely put the cherry on top of the whole debacle.”  

Looks like there's no hard feelings!&nbsp;
Photo courtesy of Johnny Jean
Looks like there's no hard feelings! 

This was Jean’s first time at the park, and he really hopes he didn’t leave a lasting impression as a mouse homewrecker. 

“I’m just hoping I didn’t do any real damage to their relationship!” Jean joked. 

We hope not, either, buddy. You’re on Mickey’s radar now.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Brittany Wong
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Proposals Disney World Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse
This Man Thought He Could Propose To Minnie Mouse Right In Front Of Mickey
CONVERSATIONS