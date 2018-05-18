Man Yelling About Trump Opens Fire In President's Florida Golf Club

A man armed with a handgun who was “yelling and spewing some information” about President Donald Trump at the Trump National Doral Miami golf club was apprehended after exchanging gunfire with officers at the scene, the Miami-Dade Police said early Friday.

Authorities arrived at the golf club to find the suspect “actively shooting” in the hotel’s lobby. He had draped an American flag over a counter, said Juan Perez, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

After exchanging fire with the subject, officers apprehended the man and took him into custody, before transporting him to a local hospital, the police said. The incident didn’t result in any victims, though one officer did receive a non-firearm related injury.

“We are not saying this is terrorism ... we are not discounting anything at this point,” Perez said. “We still have a lot of work to do.”

Eric Trump thanked law enforcement for their work in deescalating the situation: