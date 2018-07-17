Mandalay Bay Owner Sues Las Vegas Shooting Victims

“The Safety Act was a response by Congress to the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001, to encourage companies to get into the business of developing anti-terrorism technology,” Eglet said. “It was not designed to limit the liability of Mandalay Bay that, despite prior incidents, affirmatively assisted a gunman to shoot out of its window and people below.”

Meanwhile, an MGM Resorts International representative attempted a positive spin on the lawsuits. “The Federal Court is an appropriate venue for these cases and provides those affected with the opportunity for a timely resolution,” company spokeswoman Debra DeShong said in a statement, according to “Inside Edition.” “Years of drawn out litigation and hearings are not in the best interest of victims, the community and those still healing.”