Mandy Moore Shares A Few Bucket List Items With Ellen DeGeneres

Mandy Moore may be an award-winning actress and singer, but she still has plenty of (actual) mountains to climb.

The “This Is Us” star shared a few bucket list items in a Monday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” True to her New England roots, the 34-year-old said many of her must-dos involve the great outdoors.

“I would love to do [Mount] Everest base camp, because I’m very much into the hiking and climbing now, ” Moore, who was born in New Hampshire, said. “I wanna learn how to juggle. I wanna learn how to drive a stick shift ... There’s some big ones and some smaller ones.”

As it turns out, Moore checked a big item off her bucket list in April, when she climbed Africa’s Mount Kilimanjaro. Still, she said her “germaphobe” tendencies almost got the better of her as she was planning the trip.

“A week on a mountain without showering was terrifying to me,” she said.