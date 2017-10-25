Mandy Moore Met Her Fiancé On Instagram

For Mandy Moore, showing fan love on Instagram led to meeting her fiancé.

In an interview with People, the “This Is Us” star explained that her relationship with Taylor Goldsmith, frontman for the band Dawes, started with a simple post.

“I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” Moore told People. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

Moore says the couple bonded from afar while Goldsmith was on tour and she was shooting “This Is Us” in Los Angeles.

“We spent hours FaceTiming each other,” she told People. “We fell in love before we’d even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great.”

Their engagement was announced in September. Refinery29 tracked down the posts that very likely started it all:

Moore was married to singer Ryan Adams for almost six years before they split in 2015. Earlier this month, she told Us Weekly that her eventual wedding to Goldsmith will likely "be small, and quiet, and private."

Meanwhile, the adorable couples Instas keep coming.

