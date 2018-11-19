Actress Mandy Moore Marries Singer Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore’s married. Say that fast three times.

The 34-year-old “This Is Us” star wed musician Taylor Goldsmith, 33, in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, according to reports.

Moore’s rep confirmed that she got married in an email to HuffPost on Monday, but did not provide details.

Unnamed sources told E! that the couple got hitched in the backyard of Moore’s home, then partied at The Fig House event space. Attendees reportedly included Moore’s “This Is Us” costars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown.

Goldsmith, frontman for the indie rock band Dawes, took time out from dancing to perform with Jackson Browne and others, E! added.

A Brazilian fan site picked up photos of Moore in a pink wedding gown after a makeup artist friend of the actress’ had shared, then deleted, them, Cosmopolitan reported.

Reports that Moore and Goldsmith had gotten engaged surfaced in September 2017.