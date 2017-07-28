Mandy Moore Is Releasing New Music And Everything Is Right Again

If you, like us, have been missing Mandy Moore’s music (like candy), you’re in luck. The singer and actress just revealed plans to release new music next year.

(Now seems like the right time for some yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeahs. Sorry not sorry for getting that stuck in your head.)

“I want to return to music,” Moore told People in an interview published Friday. “I don’t have a record label, but I have a lot of music written. Next year, I’ve decided I’m putting it out there!”

While Moore continued to release music throughout the 2000s, her focus seemed to shift to acting. We can’t blame her; she’s starred in gems like “A Walk To Remember,” “The Princess Diaries” and “Saved,” lent her voice to Disney’s Rapunzel in “Tangled” and brought us to tears more than once on NBC’s “This Is Us.”

Her last album, the folky pop “Amanda Leigh,” was released in 2009. So to say we’re excited to hear her new music from Mandy Moore would be an understatement.