08/29/2018 03:55 pm ET

Mandy Moore Pays Tribute To DJ AM On 9th Anniversary Of His Death

The "This Is Us" star's former boyfriend, Adam Goldstein, better known as DJ AM, died nine years ago.
By Brittany Wong

Mandy Moore took a moment Tuesday night to remember her ex-boyfriend, Adam Goldstein, who died nine years ago.

The “This Is Us” actress briefly dated Goldstein, better known as DJ AM, in 2007 after they had known each other for years. He died in 2009 at age 36 from an accidental drug overdose in his New York apartment, according to reports.

As she’s done in the past, Moore shared a sweet photo of Goldstein on her Instagram to mark the anniversary of his death, writing “I miss you every day, Adam.”

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Moore and Goldstein dated from January to March 2007 and remained close friends after splitting up. When he and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker survived a 2008 plane crash that killed the other four people on board, Moore reportedly rushed to his side. 

In the wake of his death less than a year after the crash, Moore released a statement saying she was “absolutely heartbroken.” 

“For those of us lucky enough to have known him, Adam radiated a contagious exuberance for life and also personified the very definition of a true friend,” she said. 

At the peak of his success in the mid-2000s, Goldstein was a top-earning DJ and a mainstay of the Los Angeles nightlife scene. The 2015 documentary “As I AM: The Life and Time$ of DJ AM” chronicles his battle with addiction, rise to fame and contributions to the Electronic Dance Music scene.

He clearly left a mark on Moore. In 2015, the actress called him “one of a kind” in an Instagram post. 

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

And in 2014, she posted another tribute, remarking that she missed his “sweet smiling face every day.”

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Need help with substance abuse or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

 

Brittany Wong
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
