Mandy Moore Is So Full Of Drama And Takes A Quiz To Prove It

Mandy Moore is perhaps best known for her tearjerking roles in the 2002 film “A Walk to Remember” and the TV series “This Is Us” ― but does that necessarily mean she knows which intense lines belong to which drama?

Host Jimmy Fallon put her to the test on “The Tonight Show” Monday, reciting quotes from both projects and asking Moore to identify whether the dialogue came from “A Walk to Remember” or “This Is Us.”

Moore said she was “slightly flabbergasted” that she’s known for making audiences cry. Now let’s see if she can surprise fans with her memory.