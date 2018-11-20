Ex-Trump Aide Marc Short Rips Ivanka Trump's Private Email Use: 'Hypocritical'

A former top official in President Donald Trump’s White House on Tuesday dragged Ivanka Trump’s private email use for government business, calling it “hypocritical,” given her family’s hysterical reaction to the Hillary Clinton email controversy.

“It’s hypocritical and certainly it looks bad,” Marc Short, Trump’s former legislative director, said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Short, who departed the White House in July, was one of the Trump administration’s longest-serving aides. He regularly appeared on TV to defend the White House and advocate for the president.

“I’m sure that the media will have a field day with it today,” Short said Tuesday of the emerging scandal. “I think there are some important distinctions, but ... it looks bad, for sure.”

Ivanka Trump last year often used a personal email account to discuss or relay official White House business, according to emails released by a nonpartisan watchdog group.



﻿The Washington Post reported Monday that Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s eldest daughter and a senior White House adviser, used a personal account to send hundreds of emails last year to White House aides, Cabinet officials and her assistants. Many of the emails were sent in violation of federal records rules.

The report casts a hypocritical light on the president, who made 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton’s misuse of a private email server a constant line of attack. His supporters continue to chant “Lock her up!” ― a call to send Clinton to prison over her emails ― at Trump’s rallies.

A spokesman for Ivanka Trump’s attorney and ethics counsel downplayed her email in a statement that also appeared to take jabs at Clinton:

To address misinformation being peddled about Ms. Trump’s personal email, she did not create a private server in her house or office, there was never classified information transmitted, the account was never transferred or housed at Trump Organization, no emails were ever deleted and the emails have been retained in the official account in conformity with records preservation laws and rules.

Anthony Scaramucci, who infamously served just 11 days as Trump’s White House communications director in 2017, also pointed out the hypocrisy of Ivanka Trump’s email violations.

“I think it will be a great campaign talking point for Democrats,” Scaramucci told CNN’s “New Day” on Tuesday following Short’s appearance.

“Certainly I think it’s hypocritical,” he added. “I think even Ivanka, if she was interviewed about it, she’d have to say that it was a mistake. You can’t do that in that position.”

Scaramucci noted there “had to be a reason” that both Ivanka Trump and Clinton used personal email for government business.

“There’s irony, hypocrisy,” he said, “and I think this is one of the main reasons why the American people are so fed up with Washington.”