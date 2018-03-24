Some Wonderful Dogs Are Also Marching For Gun Reform

As people came out in droves Saturday for March For Our Lives rallies around the United States and solidarity marches around the world, some demonstrators brought their dogs along.

The March For Our Lives movement was spearheaded by students from Parkland, Florida, after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Teens around the country and their supporters are calling for action to fight gun violence. The main march in Washington, D.C., included celebrity appearances from stars like Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, as well as powerful speeches from teens and children.