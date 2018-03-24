Some Wonderful Dogs Are Also Marching For Gun Reform

As people came out in droves Saturday for March For Our Lives rallies around the United States and solidarity marches around the world, some demonstrators brought their dogs along.
The March For Our Lives movement was spearheaded by students from Parkland, Florida, after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Teens around the country and their supporters are calling for action to fight gun violence. The main march in Washington, D.C., included celebrity appearances from stars like Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, as well as powerful speeches from teens and children.
Many attendees appreciated the presence of some sweet dogs amid the emotions of the rally. Here are some of the cutest dogs, with the most clever signs, that we’ve seen so far. After all, gun violence can affect animals, too.
#MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/y88SgwU8ul— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) March 24, 2018
You thought I’d be out here and *not* take dog pics? Bozley’s sign says “barks not bullets” #GoodDogsOfTheResistance #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/B0WIxI43tY— ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@sara_bee) March 24, 2018
This is Fred Bird, an avid hunter from Cortez, and his bird dog Breeze. He says hunting is an important part of the culture out West, but “a hunter does not need a weapon of war.”— Chris D'Angelo (@c_m_dangelo) March 24, 2018
“Sensible gun laws are not unreasonable,” he said. pic.twitter.com/ev4jQcuFC2
People aren’t the only ones who are here marching #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/X2dBaq5UUq— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 24, 2018
Even our dog gets it. March for Our Lives at Hemming Park, Jacksonville, FL pic.twitter.com/yLy7j57eG2— DowntotheCrumb (@DowntotheCrumb) March 24, 2018
My dog representing at March for Our Lives in Media, PA pic.twitter.com/L3t8lcM1hh— Dolores Magro (@doloresmagro) March 24, 2018