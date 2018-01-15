Woman Kicked Out Of Chick-fil-A For Breastfeeding Fights Back

A mother in Fargo, North Dakota, got a rude reception from a Chick-fil-A restaurant when she attempted to breastfeed her daughter.

Macy Hornung said she and her family were at a soft opening of a new franchise on Friday when she had to feed her 7-month-old.

“As is par for the course with breastfed babies, my daughter wanted to nurse. I have nursed her, and previously my son, in several restaurants in the FM area without any issues, so I did my usual turn away to latch her as discreetly as possible,” Hornung told ValleyNewsLive.com. “She had been nursing for a few minutes and was falling asleep when the owner of [the Chick-fil-A franchise], Kimberly Flamm, approached me and asked me to cover.”

Hornung said she tried to explain that her daughter doesn’t like to have her head covered and would flail and scream if she did that.

“It causes even more frustration and a very angry baby, so it isn’t worth it to me,” she said. “The top of my breast was exposed, but no more than what is visible in a bathing suit.”

Flamm reportedly told Hornung she needed to cover herself because children were present. Hornung said she responded by citing North Dakota laws allowing for public breastfeeding.

When that didn’t sway Flamm, Hornung went home with her husband and two kids. She posted about the incident on Facebook on Saturday, and her story has since been shared more than 1,100 times.

Hornung later shared a statement of apology from Flamm:

“My goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for all of my guests and I sincerely apologize for the way I handled this situation.”