Margot Robbie has proven to be quite the Hollywood chameleon. We’ve seen her don white makeup and colored pigtails as Harley Quinn, then we saw photos of her fully transformed into figure skater Tonya Harding. But you’ve probably never seen her like this before.

On Monday, photos of the actress in costume as Queen Elizabeth I on set of the upcoming, “Mary, Queen of Scots,” surfaced online, and we barely even recognized her.

The star was spotted wearing a traditional Tudor garb with a curly red wig and even looked to have a blotchy complexion ― a far cry from her usual red carpet glam. As People noted, Queen Elizabeth I’s face was reportedly scarred from smallpox, and she covered the marks with harmful white makeup. You can check out the makeover (makeunder?) in the video above.