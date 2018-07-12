ENTERTAINMENT
07/12/2018 04:34 pm ET

Margot Robbie And Saoirse Ronan Clash In 'Mary Queen Of Scots' Trailer

Queen Elizabeth I and Mary Stuart face off in the battle for Best Actress.
By Alanna Vagianos

Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan are two badass queens in the new trailer for “Mary Queen of Scots.” 

The film, which hits theaters Dec. 7, centers on the rival monarchs Mary of Scotland (Ronan) and Elizabeth of England (Robbie). Mary Stuart returns to her native land at age 18 after her husband, the king of France, dies. She tries to rule in Scotland, but there are tensions with her cousin Elizabeth. 

“My dear cousin Elizabeth, I hope we might meet in person, that I might embrace you. But ruling side-by-side we must do so in harmony, not through a treaty drafted by men lesser than ourselves,” Mary writes in the trailer.

According to the trailer (and history), things go sideways. Mary keeps bringing up her claim to the English throne, and violence ensues. From what the trailer suggests, it doesn’t help that in a world of inherited power, Mary has a baby and Elizabeth doesn’t. And, well, you know how it all ends.

Wouldn’t it have been cool if those two had actually ruled in harmony? Judging from the trailer, they might be competing again for a Best Actress nod come Oscar season. 

“Mary Queen of Scots” opens on Dec. 7, 2018. 

Alanna Vagianos
Women's Reporter, HuffPost
