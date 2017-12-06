No icy reception here!
Margot Robbie and Tonya Harding posed up a storm together at the Los Angeles premiere of “I, Tonya” on Tuesday night.
The actress, who portrays Harding in the film, laughed and joked with the real-life ice skater and described the moment as “amazing,” according to People.
Robbie wore a metallic Versace dress cinched with a black belt and stilettos for the premiere, while Harding wore a long black dress with orange straps and flowery detail.
Harding later posed with the rest of the cast of the movie, including Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney.
Janney portrayed Harding’s mother, LaVona Fay Golden, in the film, while Stan played Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, who famously hired a hitman to attack Nancy Kerrigan.
The former ice skater brought her husband, Joseph Jens Price, as her date for the night.
“I, Tonya” will arrive in select theaters on Dec. 8.