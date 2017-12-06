STYLE & BEAUTY
Margot Robbie Showed Up To The 'I, Tonya' Premiere With Tonya Harding Herself

Robbie plays the former ice skater in a movie about Harding's life.
By Carly Ledbetter

No icy reception here!  

Margot Robbie and Tonya Harding posed up a storm together at the Los Angeles premiere of “I, Tonya” on Tuesday night.

The actress, who portrays Harding in the film, laughed and joked with the real-life ice skater and described the moment as “amazing,” according to People. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Tonya Harding and Margot Robbie pose at the Los Angeles premiere of "I, Tonya" on Dec. 5.

Robbie wore a metallic Versace dress cinched with a black belt and stilettos for the premiere, while Harding wore a long black dress with orange straps and flowery detail. 

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Robbie and Harding hit it off.

Harding later posed with the rest of the cast of the movie, including Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney.

Janney portrayed Harding’s mother, LaVona Fay Golden, in the film, while Stan played Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, who famously hired a hitman to attack Nancy Kerrigan

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
From left: Sebastian Stan, Craig Gillespie, Allison Janey, Steven Rogers, Bryan Unkeless, Tonya Harding, Ricky Russert and Margot Robbie pose together.

The former ice skater brought her husband, Joseph Jens Price, as her date for the night. 

David Crotty/Getty Images
Harding with Joseph Jens Price at the LA premiere of "I, Tonya." 

“I, Tonya” will arrive in select theaters on Dec. 8.  

 

