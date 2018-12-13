Russian Spy Maria Butina Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy Against The United States

WASHINGTON ― Maria Butina, a Russian gun rights activist who became enmeshed in Republican politics during the 2016 election, has pleaded guilty to engaging in a conspiracy against the United States.

The 30-year-old was arrested and charged in July, and prosecutors said she was acting as an unregistered agent of the Russian Federation. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a charge of acting as a foreign agent. The charge she pleaded guilty to could carry a term of up to five years in prison, but sentencing guidelines suggest she’d get between zero and six months in prison, according to NBC News.

Butina was closely associated with the National Rifle Association. A prosecutor said in court that she “sought to establish unofficial lines of communication with Americans having power and influence over US politics,” according to CNN.

Butina, who attended American University as a graduate student, has been held without bail following her arrest over the summer. She’ll likely be deported after she finishes her sentence.

