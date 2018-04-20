WEIRD NEWS
These Old Marijuana Movie Posters May Scare You Into Smoking Pot

According to these films, smoking pot may make you dance the Charleston.
By David Moye

Marijuana films have come a long way, baby.

These days, filmmakers like Judd Apatow put lots of positive pot references in movies ― a big change from the early days of Hollywood.

Back then, Mary Jane was as much of a movie villain as Frankenstein, the Wolf Man or Dracula, thanks to films like “Reefer Madness.”

The classically awful 1936 “educational” film about marijuana addiction was just one of many flicks that suggested people who succumb to the dreaded wacky tobacky become criminally insane, promiscuous and prone to dancing the Charleston.

“Reefer Madness” isn’t the only film from that era that used blatant scare tactics to keep people off the grass. Take a look at these budding cannabis cult classics.

Marijuana Porn
Suggest a correction

