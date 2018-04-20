WEIRD NEWS
04/20/2018 09:01 am ET

It's Always 420 In These Ridiculous Marijuana Stock Photos

Here are the cheesiest ones.
By David Moye and Chris McGonigal

For some people, 420 is a twice-a-day occurrence, while others celebrate April 20 as a pot-themed holiday.

But in stock photos, it’s always 420.

The staged images are meant to represent marijuana culture, but they often rely on old stereotypes of pot smokers. Many show the type of hippie typically only seen in 1960s sitcoms like “The Beverly Hillbillies.”

Other pot pics try to be ironic by showing older folks puffing away on joints (forgetting that many seniors tried weed back when sitcoms like “The Beverly Hillbillies” were popular).

Not able to celebrate 420? You can always partake in these:

  • Merbe via Getty Images
  • Fotosmurf03 via Getty Images
  • Peter Dazeley via Getty Images
  • bak_fotography via Getty Images
  • Dean Mitchell via Getty Images
  • wtamas via Getty Images
  • selimaksan via Getty Images
  • Smithore via Getty Images
  • DebbiSmirnoff via Getty Images
  • Alex_Vinci via Getty Images
  • patronestaff via Getty Images
  • RapidEye via Getty Images
  • BestForLater91 via Getty Images
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Marijuana Movie Posters
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Chris McGonigal
Photo Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Marijuana Stereotypes 420 Pot Stock Photos
It's Always 420 In These Ridiculous Marijuana Stock Photos
CONVERSATIONS