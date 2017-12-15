Chef Mario Batali Fired From ABC's 'The Chew'

It’s not looking good for celebrity chef Mario Batali, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by eight women.

ABC just fired the restaurateur from the cooking show “The Chew,” which Batali co-hosted with fellow chef Michael Symon, “Top Chef” contestant Carla Hall, personality Clinton Kelly and author Daphne Oz.

ABC announced Batali’s removal in a statement late Thursday on “The Chew” Facebook page.

“Upon completing its review into the allegations made against Mario Batali, ABC has terminated its relationship with him and he will no longer appear on ‘The Chew,’” the statement reads. “While we remain unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with our show, ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct.”

A scathing Eater report published Monday includes accounts of four women who accuse Batali of groping them and behaving inappropriately over two decades. Four other women have since come forward with stories of sexual misconduct.

Batali told Eater the allegations “match up” with his past behavior, and he apologized to people he’d “mistreated and hurt.” After the most recent accusations, Batali told The Washington Post his behavior was “horribly wrong, shameful and degrading.”