Mario Cantone: It Would Be 'Fun' To Play Anthony Scaramucci On 'SNL'

Mario Cantone wants to follow in the footsteps of Melissa McCarthy and portray a member of President Donald Trump’s administration on “Saturday Night Live.”

Recently, some Twitter users have suggested “SNL” cast Cantone as incoming White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

Paging Mario Cantone: #SNL needs you to play Anthony Scaramucci, stat. Separated at birth! pic.twitter.com/XcEnsiSk0t — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) July 21, 2017

Perfect. Mario Cantone to play Anthony Scaramucci @SNLUpdate pic.twitter.com/IEIa9ym705 — Jay Arnold (@JadedCreative) July 21, 2017

Scaramucci, who is a Wall Street financier, was tapped by Trump July 21 to fill the role vacated by Republican strategist Mike Dubke in May. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had assumed many of the role’s duties in the interim.

Cantone, 57, caught wind of the social media push to get him cast as Scaramucci, and told Variety that tackling the role would be a no-brainer. “Of course I’d do it,” he said, undoubtedly aware of the raves McCarthy received for her “SNL” portrayal of Spicer.

The role might not be that big of a departure for Cantone, who is best known to TV audiences for playing Charlotte York’s gay pal and wedding planner Anthony Marantino on “Sex and the City.”

“It would be a very big deal for me and a lot of fun,” he said, adding, “I know this guy. I have cousins.”

UPDATE: Cantone is scheduled to appear on Comedy Central’s “The President Show” playing Anthony Scaramucci on Thursday, July 27 at 11:30pm ET.

What a steal! We have the most talented @macantone as @Scaramucci on the @PresidentShow WATCH 11:30pm Thursday Night on @ComedyCentral — Anthony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) July 26, 2017