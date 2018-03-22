Marjory Stoneman Douglas Students Now Required To Wear Clear Backpacks

Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school is implementing a new rule in hopes of preventing the gun violence that left 17 dead at the South Florida school on Feb. 14. Many of its students, however, are not happy with the change.

Beginning after spring break, all students will have to wear clear backpacks, Robert W. Runcie, the superintendent of Broward County Public Schools, announced on Wednesday, according to The New York Times.

If students can’t afford a clear backpack, Runcie said in the announcement letter he sent to students and parents, the district will provide them for free.

In addition, students and staff will be required to carry ID badges with them at all times during school hours. Runcie added the district is considering metal detectors at all school entrances.

In the last month, officials found two students at the South Florida high school with knives on campus and officers arrested another student for making threats on social media. On Monday, authorities arrested the younger brother of accused gunman Nikolas Cruz for trespassing on school grounds.

While school safety should be a priority, many Marjory Stoneman Douglas students are not happy with the announcement of the new rule, which comes just days before the student-led March for Our Lives is set to take place in Washington, D.C.

Some students pointed out that clear backpacks are not going to stop gun violence, while others said the change will make their school look like a prison.

Great. Because clear backpacks are gonna fix everything. I appreciate the attempt, but I'd rather have common since gun laws than a clear backpack.



#NeverAgain #EnoughIsEnough

Enforcing students to wear clear backpacks is simply like putting a band-aid on a broken bone

Clear backpacks don't do anything except make us look stupid. We want to be safe, not uncomfortable. The only thing that can really have an impact on our safety is gun control

s/o to America for making my school seem like jail now because legislators don't have common sense gun reform on their agendas

I know having clear backpacks will help with security, but now all my privacy will be gone. I wish it didn't come to this. #StonemanDouglas #DouglasStrong #MSDStrong #MarchForOurLives #GreatMillsHighSchool #NeverAgain

Spending money on giving us clear backpacks is a joke.

It doesn't feel like I'm going to school anymore, my school doesn't feel like home anymore. Clear backpacks, thanks for letting everyone know where I have my wallet, keys, and feminine hygiene products. I know you're trying to make me feel safer, but now I'm just more scared.

The students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas have been pushing for gun law reform since the massacre last month. Their social media campaign, #NeverAgain, has galvanized a movement and garnered support from big names like Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and George Clooney.

The teens also organized last week’s 17-minute walkout at high schools across the country and even pressured Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) to enact the state’s first gun control measure in over two decades.

Other Twitter users criticized the clear backpack rule, with many echoing the issues stated by Marjory Stoneman Douglas students.

Some users also pointed out that the translucent backpacks will impact teen girls disproportionately because many have no other place to conceal sanitary pads and tampons.

They'd rather inconvenience teenagers and make teen girls showcase every pad and tampon at school than to stop selling assault rifles made for combat zones.

Fantastic. USA USA USA 🇺🇸🙃

Fantastic. USA USA USA 🇺🇸🙃https://t.co/V09FTw6sXJ — SUPER BOWL CHAMPS! #FLYEAGLESFLY (@brownandbella) March 22, 2018

Okay but how is this going to prevent a person who isn't a student from coming on campus and shooting up the place? Gun control is what we need, not clear backpacks or armed teacher. Gun control!!!!

Requiring students to carry clear backpacks won't solve the actual problem or make anyone feel any safer. Why are y'all like this?

From my experience with public schools, my guess is that the clear backpacks thing is not about guns at all but an exploitative invasion of student privacy.

Clear backpacks are SO MUCH FUN when you have to carry menstruation or health supplies that you'd rather remain hidden.

This makes me sad for the girls. Our backpacks and purses are private caverns intended for NO ONE to see 😞

Who knew clear backpacks could help stop mass shootings in schools. Every other country should just give up their gun control now.

They really out here turning Stoneman high school into a prison making them wear clear backpacks and ID badges at all times...