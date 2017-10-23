Mark Cuban is “seriously considering” seeking the presidency in 2020, and if he runs, he could challenge Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

In an interview with Fox News that aired on Sunday, the billionaire investor, TV personality and owner of the Dallas Mavericks called himself “fiercely independent.” But when pressed to pick a party for his potential candidacy, he said “probably Republican.”

“How come?” asked host Harvey Levin.

“I think there’s a place for somebody who is socially a centrist, but I’m very fiscally conservative,” Cuban replied.

Cuban also said he hadn’t made up his mind yet about running.

“I wouldn’t run unless I have solutions,” he said. “If I have solutions, then I have something to offer. If I don’t, you won’t see me anywhere near being a politician.”

When Cuban backed Hillary Clinton in 2016, his name was bandied about as a possible vice presidential pick. He has publicly toyed with the idea of running himself since Trump was elected.

“It is something I’m seriously considering,” Cuban told the Venture Atlanta business conference in Georgia earlier this month, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. At the time, he said he was considering running as an independent.

When asked by Levin to rate his probability of running on a scale of 1 to 10, Cuban said that he was at a “4” right now. But after speaking with Cuban, Levin believes those odds are much higher.