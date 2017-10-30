NBC Fires Mark Halperin Following Sexual Assault Allegations

NBC News and MSNBC have terminated their contracts with Mark Halperin following numerous sexual assault and harassment allegations against the veteran political journalist that surfaced last week.

A spokesman for MSNBC confirmed to HuffPost on Monday that Halperin’s contract has been terminated, just days after a CNN report Wednesday detailing five women’s sexual harassment allegations against Halperin during his time at ABC News.

The women’s accounts ranged from Halperin propositioning them for sex to nonconsensual groping. At least 7 other women have come forward with similar allegations since Wednesday.

Halperin apologized Friday for the “pain and anguish” caused by any of his past actions in a statement posted to Twitter.

Please read my statement below. pic.twitter.com/8ld8k8DC6O — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) October 27, 2017