Mark Hamill Weds Sheldon And Amy On 'Big Bang Theory,' Fans Geek Out

Mark Hamill had fans praising him to the heavens after his guest stint on “The Big Bang Theory” season finale Thursday. (Spoilers ahead.)
Playing himself, the “Star Wars” actor showed off his comic chops while officiating the wedding of Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik).
But he also may have changed the pet-naming galaxy forever. Howard (Simon Helberg) finds a lost dog and calls the owner. Hamill himself shows up at Simon’s door to reclaim his pooch, gobsmacking Simon, who learns that the dog’s name is Bark, as in Bark Hamill. (Yeah, we loved that, too.)
Simon strikes a deal with Hamill to hitch Sheldon and Amy instead of giving him a reward ― and keeps it a secret from the pair. Of course Hamill commands the big day. He fields questions from wedding guests during a delay ...
and gives all Luke Skywalker fans some moments to love and to cherish.
Twitter ate it up.
And some were clearly smitten with Bark Hamill as well.