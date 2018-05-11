Mark Hamill Weds Sheldon And Amy On 'Big Bang Theory,' Fans Geek Out

Mark Hamill had fans praising him to the heavens after his guest stint on “The Big Bang Theory” season finale Thursday. (Spoilers ahead.)

Playing himself, the “Star Wars” actor showed off his comic chops while officiating the wedding of Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik).

But he also may have changed the pet-naming galaxy forever. Howard (Simon Helberg) finds a lost dog and calls the owner. Hamill himself shows up at Simon’s door to reclaim his pooch, gobsmacking Simon, who learns that the dog’s name is Bark, as in Bark Hamill. (Yeah, we loved that, too.)

Can you blame Howard? If @HamillHimself showed up at your doorstep, it would be pretty hard not to freak out. #BigBangTheory pic.twitter.com/0vYIDKHqwp — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) May 11, 2018

Simon strikes a deal with Hamill to hitch Sheldon and Amy instead of giving him a reward ― and keeps it a secret from the pair. Of course Hamill commands the big day. He fields questions from wedding guests during a delay ...

and gives all Luke Skywalker fans some moments to love and to cherish.

"Even if I can't tell you now, I will spend my life showing you how much I love you." ❤️#ShAmy #BigBangTheory pic.twitter.com/QG9SfhpxBb — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) May 11, 2018

Twitter ate it up.

Sheldon and Amy were just married on The Big Bang Theory by Mark Hamill (portraying hinself)as he fought off becoming all weepy. Gotta love him! pic.twitter.com/9sLbHv4Gg2 — My Brain Parts (@LiamBarrettEsq) May 11, 2018

I absolutely love tonights Big Bang Theory episode with @HamillHimself. it was frakkin Awesome! — 206geek🎙 (@206geek) May 11, 2018

Wow, @HamillHimself was so perfect on #BigBangTheory. The (comedic) force is clearly with him. — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) May 11, 2018

And some were clearly smitten with Bark Hamill as well.