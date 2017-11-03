Mark Hamill is making his hoped-for return to “Star Wars” in “The Last Jedi,” and he’ll even have an emotional reunion with the Millennium Falcon. But will he be good — or evil, as some fans are speculating? Now Hamill himself has dropped a hint.

One poster for “The Last Jedi” has shown Hamill’s character Luke Skywalker in a hood (a bit like Darth Sidious) at the top of the image, his face darkened in shadow, over the rest of the characters. Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa is in the center. Posters for other films in the franchise have shown other series’ villains — including Darth Vader, Darth Maul and Kylo Ren— also at the top looming over the rest of the cast of characters.

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight. pic.twitter.com/A4UGpYqoeW — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

But the latest poster shows Luke among the cast — and brandishing his lightsaber — with Daisy Ridley’s Rey at the top. That led Hamill to tweet: “Hey you Dark Side theorists: Look who’s looming at the back of the poster now! Another clue for you all ...” He also drops the hashtag #TheWalrusIsPaul, referring to the rumor decades ago that The Beatles had dropped hints in songs and on album covers that Paul McCartney was dead.

Hey you Dark Side theorists: Look who's looming at the back of the poster now! Another clue for you all... #TheWalrusWasPaul #WaitForVIII pic.twitter.com/ojizOaoYKu — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) November 1, 2017

Disney has definitely tried to keep fans guessing with trailers that could be interpreted either way concerning Skywalker’s — or Rey’s — possible trip to the dark side.

Guess we’ll just have to wait until Dec. 15 to know for sure.

On a note far, far from the dark side, Hamill posted a photo of himself in Skywalker garb posing with some new “Last Jedi” porg pals. Hamill dubbed it “porgnography.”