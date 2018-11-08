ENTERTAINMENT
Mark Hamill Turns Donald Trump's 'Game Of Thrones' Meme Against Him

"MUELLER IS COMING."
By Lee Moran

Donald Trump raised eyebrows last week when he tweeted this “Game of Thrones”-inspired meme about his reimposition of U.S. sanctions on Iran:

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill, a frequent Trump detractor, finally joined the chorus of criticism on Wednesday with a tweet that turned the meme against the president:

Hamill’s invocation of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion, was praised by other people on Twitter:

