Donald Trump raised eyebrows last week when he tweeted this “Game of Thrones”-inspired meme about his reimposition of U.S. sanctions on Iran:

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill, a frequent Trump detractor, finally joined the chorus of criticism on Wednesday with a tweet that turned the meme against the president:

Hamill’s invocation of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion, was praised by other people on Twitter: