President Donald Trump may be getting all pumped up over his proposed “Space Force.”
But actor Mark Hamill doesn’t appear to be convinced about the hype ― and on Friday, the “Star Wars” legend dinged Trump with this tweet:
“For those of you worried that SPACE FORCE is the leaked title of #EpIX... Relax!” he wrote, referring to the upcoming “Star Wars” movie. “Turns out it’s just lie #3,253.”
Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that the “time has come” for a U.S. Space Force ― but Hamill wasn’t the only one to question spending billions of dollars on a new extraplanetary branch of the military: