Mark Hamill dug into Donald Trump’s Twitter archive on Friday to take his latest shot at the president.

The “Star Wars” actor resurfaced an old Trump tweet from June 2014 in which the then-businessman asked about then-President Barack Obama: “Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?”

Hamill responded to the old missive as follows:

He also used the #HaveYourselfAVeryMuellerChristmas hashtag, in reference to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

Hamill hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind about Trump’s administration in recent months, such as this commentary on the tear-gassing of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in November:

NEW: TRUMP TEAR GAS FOR TODDLERS!!! "1st of all, the tear gas is a very minor form of the tear gas itself- It's very safe. The ones that were suffering, to a certain extent, were the ones putting it out there. But it's very safe!"- DJT #SafelyAvailableAtABorderNearYOU pic.twitter.com/OuQsGJIoR3 — MarkHoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2018

He also poked fun at Trump’s “great moral leader” boast:

I think I am a 6-foot tall, 32-year-old Oscar winner. https://t.co/oqEJGMv8Rn — MarkHoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) November 7, 2018